Support for Awl In Adoption Consulting

Adoption. The very heart of God and the best earthly picture we have of the Gospel. From brokenness comes beautiful. From lives that are wrinkled and cracked and ragged come stories of redemption. Nameless boys and girls become sons and daughters, and the grafting that began in the garden gets walking, talking, living, breathing illustrations as individuals previously unknown to one another...become FAMILY.

India, a beautiful country full of diverse colors and cultures and language...and over 1 billion image-bearers, far too many of whom are children waiting for families. Millions of orphans live in India, most with special needs and every single one of them precious, made in God's image and loved by the Father.

Awl In Adoption Consulting has been launched to help serve and mobilize families and agencies as they step into the broken and beautiful world of India Adoption. It is a gift beyond measure for me (Sarah) to have worked with hundreds of families over the last few years as they have traveled to meet and bring home their children, and I'm incredibly excited to begin full-time work in this field and look forward to watching and seeing what God will do.

Awl In began as a discretionary-time commitment and has blossomed into full-time work over the years, as I have dug in, learned, and begun to understand and be able to communicate well about the India adoption process. Many times as the years have gone by, I have been asked if there was some way that families could compensate me for the work that I was doing. Until now, that answer was always "no", as I was on staff with a ministry and was not allowed to receive outside income.

Starting now, however, the answer is "yes", and today, I'd like to ask you to consider giving toward Awl In's ongoing ministry

If I've had the chance to support and encourage you as you have traveled to meet your children or if you have been blessed by the likes of India guides Tuna, Salmon, or Shark during your trip to India, we would love to have you give toward our beginnings! Likewise, if your friends or family members have been blessed by the work of Awl In, we would be so grateful if you would consider giving!

There is so much more to come! Thank you in advance for partnering with us as we help serve orphans in India, the families pursuing them, and the agencies facilitating their adoptions. This life is a gift...as we have been blessed, let us be a blessing to others!

