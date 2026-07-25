Support AWE Missions sharing the Gospel of Jesus!

Your donations will help support the mission that God has called us to be disciples in an RV traveling to feed the sheep within the U.S.A. Though our family's income will support our daily needs, we need your help to provide to the communities we will serve.

As we visit communities in need, we want to be able to provide water, food, clothes, shelter and most of all spiritual food and access to the living water (bibles, learning materials).

If God moves you to contribute, your monetary and physical donations will help us achieve our goal of touching as many lives as Christ will allow.

Please visit www.awemissions.org and see where we are and where God is working.