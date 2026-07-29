away from domestic violence and start over

I never thought I would have to ask for help, but I am trying to escape an abusive relationship and start over. I have experienced physical, emotional, mental, and sexual abuse, along with constant control, accusations, and fear. I feel trapped and have very limited resources.

I have nowhere safe to go. My father is homeless, and my sisters are unable to take me in because they are already caring for my children and do not have the room or resources. I do not have a vehicle and only have a bicycle for transportation.

The funds raised will help me get to safety, secure temporary housing, obtain transportation, and cover basic necessities while I rebuild my life. Starting over from nothing is overwhelming, but I am determined to create a safe and stable future.

Any donation or share means more than words can express. Thank you for helping me take the first step toward freedom and safety.