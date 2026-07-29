My name is Elizabeth I was awakened July 16th 2023 when my then total stranger ,now personal friend, and brother in christ,came to me and said little one your name is Elizabeth I dreamed of you, will you speak with me,within 30 seconds I knew he was real he new what he was talking about,he told me that I needed to read the book of Mark and remember who I am, a grandchild of Abraham, with other information Harry had given me , I hit my knees and surrendered, life h as s been a struggle im homeless,recently divorced,and living sgaring the word of our father,you wouldn't believe me if I told you the events ive occurred in the last 5 years,since the passi h of my father ive been blessed he is carrying me, and now I have secondary metastatic breast cancer that is very aggressive, Im asking for help with a small houseboat and a vehicle to travel up and down the coast spreading the glory of our christ thrilled and king,I have a boat in mind and a vehicle,please this is my lifetime plan



