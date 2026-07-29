The Lord has called his children to break ground in New England! It is the least churched area in the entire United States. Awaken 2026 is a Christian music festival that provides prayer, worship, and the word. We have hired 5 bands: Shiloh, Hailey Chalifour, GodGang, Clayfoot, and Ben Laine to saturate the grounds of 325 Patten Hill Road in Candia NH on August 1st. We are praying for Gods provision for securing a tent, a stage, sound tech, paying the bands, police detail, food trucks and more. New England needs Jesus! Please consider contributing to Awaken 2026. We would love to see you there!



