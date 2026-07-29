Awaiting Heart Transplant

In August of 2024 I found myself in the ER. That would take me on a road I was never really prepared for. My heart was failing as well as other organs at the time. I had no symptoms to speak of except an odd chest pain that was quick but scared me enough to go to the ER. Oddly enough it had nothing to do with my situation.





I was transferred from a local hospital to another in Washington DC where I spent the better part of 2 months “recovering” and learning what would be next. I have heart failure, ejection fraction of 13 and was now realizing that the need for a heart would be needed.





I have been on “the list” for almost two years with many hospital “vacations”, learning about how my heart would function on a list of pills, daily minimal activity and hope.





Needless to say the amount of medical bills have depleted everything I’ve had to keep moving forward. Please consider donating to my cause as I continue on this path for longer life.





God bless!