Avree Gundersen ACL Surgery and Aftercare

Avree Gundersen is one of those rare people who leaves a lasting impact on everyone she meets. As a professional dancer with Nova Linea, she has poured her heart, time, and energy into building a career she deeply loves. Beyond the stage, she is a devoted teacher, choreographer, and friend—someone whose kindness, warmth, and generosity truly define her.

Her students adore her. Her colleagues respect and cherish her. Her family and friends love her endlessly. Avree gives so much of herself to others—through her art, her encouragement, and her unwavering support—and now she needs our help.

Recently, Avree suffered a torn ACL and will need surgery. While this surgery is necessary, the road to recovery will be long, physically demanding, and financially overwhelming. Recovery can take several months to a year, and during that time she will be sidelined from performing with Nova Linea and limited in her ability to teach and choreograph—the very career she has dedicated herself to building.

In addition, her insurance is only covering a small portion of the surgery and very little of the physical therapy she will need to fully heal. This creates a heavy financial burden at a time when her ability to earn income will be significantly reduced.

Those of us who know and love Avree want to do something tangible to support her. This fundraiser is a way for us to come together and help ease a major source of stress so she can focus on what matters most: healing.

Funds raised will go toward:

• Surgery and medical expenses

• Physical therapy and rehabilitation

• Rent and basic living costs

• Food and daily necessities during recovery

If you’re able to give, any amount makes a meaningful difference. Thank you for your support, generosity, and for keeping Avree in your thoughts during this time. Let’s come together to help her get back to doing what she loves!

?: laurendebragrace.photo