Avoiding foreclosure and fulfilling a dream

Hello,

How does one truly describe a desire to survive? Hopefully I can without rambling. My family moved a year ago to be with my oldest daughter and grandson a year ago. Things were our version of perfect, then my husband lost his job. Over 6 months of surviving on 1 paycheck, but we made it work. Then I was in a car accident, total loss, and I had to change jobs since my transportation was gone. Now, my physical limitations are becoming a dire threat to my job. His current position is not enough for us to return to a single income, and we are behind on all our bills. I do not want to not work, I have been running a VERY small commission based business for the last 4 years and I would love to turn it into an actual source of full time income.

In summary this fundraiser is in hopes of getting caught up on bills to save our home, and have the ability to keep working before being forced into disability assistance. If anyone reads this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for just listening.