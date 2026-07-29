Avoiding Eviction

This is a combo. For my friends, Aaron and Amanda, the newlyweds were about to start their new lives together by moving into a house so they can finally live under one roof. They both have severe medical issues that have them on disability. She was recently diagnosed with MS, and he has a blood disorder that's really taking its toll on him. They're about to move into a house not far from me, but an unexpected setback has placed them $800 short of what they need to cover, or else they'll lose a place they worked so hard to get.





As for my situation, I had a serious medical episode that currently has me on disability as well. I also fell short, but due to expenses I had to fork out to go to medical appointments that included visiting a neurologist, a hand surgeon, and the cancer clinic. I live 3 hours away from these places, and I had to use lots of fuel to get there as none of these appointments fell on the same date. All that money that was supposed to go to bills, but had to go to being able to reach those appointments. Now I'm in a situation. Heat, water, and electricity are facing cutoffs. I have no chance to cover them, plus a car payment that's due. I will be stuck on disability until at least the end of August 2026, and this is assuming all is well by then. I am confident this will be the case. (I was operated on for Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer and am now waiting to recover well enough for left-hand surgery to fix 3 fingers. Adding complications to the matter is Meniere's Disease.)





Whatever help my friends and I can receive would be greatly appreciated. I'm asking my friends about their situation to do whatever I can to help. As for my situation, the help would be great, but they take priority because of their baby.