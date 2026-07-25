Avoid eviction, groceries

Hello, My name is Alice and Am seeking help to get my bills up to date. I work a full time job, had an emergency and had to travel to Puerto rico due to a passing, this has been a huge downfall for me and everything is behind, rent, electricity, internet, credit cards. Cannot afford to pay everything on time and it keeps falling behind, please I am very desperate. Anything helps. Thank you in advance. Funds will be used exclusively for rent payment, maybe give a month ahead, groceries and emergency savings.