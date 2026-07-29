Avoid Eviction

I am applying for emergency rental assistance to help my family maintain stable housing during a very difficult financial transition. I recently relocated to Palm Beach County with my spouse and our six children. Due to the high costs associated with moving including application fees, security deposits, and other upfront housing expenses, our savings were fully depleted. Since the move, I have been actively seeking employment but have not yet secured a stable source of income, while our monthly expenses continue to increase.

As a household with six children and two, our financial responsibilities are significant and ongoing. In addition to rent, we are responsible for essential expenses such as utilities, and school-related needs for the children. We also have two vehicles that are necessary, including getting the children to school and attending job opportunities. Each month, we must cover car payments for both vehicles, gas, insurance, and regular maintenance and service costs, which add a substantial burden to our budget. These transportation expenses are critical for maintaining daily responsibilities and working toward financial stability.

At this time, we are unable to cover all of these expenses on our own due to the temporary loss of my income and the financial strain caused by our recent move. The rental assistance I am requesting will allow us to remain in our home for the next few months while I continue to actively seek employment and stabilize our finances. This support will also help ensure that we can continue meeting our children’s basic needs, including utilities, transportation, and other essential household expenses, during this critical period.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to review my request. Your support would make a meaningful difference in helping my family remain safe, stable, and hopefull.