Avigail Blackstock Word of Life Training Hungary

God has led me to attend a Bible Institute called Word of Life located in Tóalmás, Hungary. My departure date is September 7th, 2024.

This will be my first year of a two year program receiving Bible training and ministering to people with other young adults in a cross-cultural environment. Here is a brief explanation on the Word of Life website: https://www.wolbi.hu/

I would be so grateful for you to prayerfully consider partnering with me in this exciting next chapter God has for me. Thank you!