Avigail Blackstock Internship with Bible Institute

Hello!

I am serving as an intern with the Word of Life Bible Institute in Hungary. It is a two-year international Bible School that helps students to grow in knowledge of the Lord and His Word, and to serve Him wherever he would lead them. After attending the Bible Institute and seeing the Lord use this time to grow my love for Him and for His Word, I want to minister and serve the students in their time at the Bible Institute as well.

My main focus of ministry is to care for and disciple the young ladies who will attend the Bible Institute. This includes one-on-one mentoring, leading devotionals, organizing student events, and serving as a go-to person for the girls. I will also be helping with organizing the weekly ministries that students do with local churches and ministries.

I am raising financial support for my time of ministry here in Hungary. I would be so grateful for you to prayerfully consider partnering with me in this season of ministry. Thank you!



