Avery Prevette Southeast Asian Mission Trip 2026

Overview:

From June 15th to July 9th, I am traveling to Southeast Asia to serve as a learner and encourager, connect with both indigenous and international churches there, returned international students, college ministries, plant seeds of the Gospel among the unreached, and explore what Jesus is doing in the region.





I’m raising $4,100 to cover travel, lodging, and logistics while there.

This is under the developing vision of what God is giving me: Grace to Nations.





The Vision: Learner, Encourager, and Seed-Planter

While I am open to a long-term ministry transition to Southeast Asia down the road, this trip is highly exploratory. My primary desire is to trust Jesus as life and express His love and grace as I walk with the local church, encourage the next generation, and plant seeds of God's grace. I aim to listen to local leaders, support their work, and begin to understand more of how Christ is at work.





In this season, I want to focus on a few key areas of obedience:

Coming as a Learner: I will walk with leaders in the indigenous and international Church to better understand the complexities of crossing-cultures and their perspectives. Encouraging the Next Generation: I want to share how Christ is moving globally and walk alongside ministry leaders as they seek to "pass the baton" of the Gospel and new life in Christ to the next generation. These are youth and young adults, including college students from these nations and international students studying in these nations. Planting Seeds of the Gospel: I am praying for direct opportunities to share Christ with those who don't yet know Him, particularly in Taiwan. Navigating with Wisdom: As doors open in Malaysia and Singapore, I want to step through them with sensitivity. Because of the unique cultural complexities and religious restrictions in these area, especially along ethnic lines in Malaysia, I am trusting Jesus to bear fruit through relationship as I abide as a happy branch.





An Update on My Health:

As you may know, this trip was delayed from my original May departure due to the diagnosis of a blood clot in April. I am incredibly grateful for Christ's protection, healing, and guidance since then. My doctor has cleared me. I feel great overall and ready to go, but could use prayer for pacing. I call it moving in His "grace pace"!





Where I’ll Be Serving:

As Christ has opened doors, the itinerary includes:

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): Connecting with former international students in Malaysia, the international Church in Kuala Lumpur, and wider Chinese Malaysian community. Kaohsiung & Taipei (Taiwan): International church and mission contacts in Taipei, walking with me2us2we (a grace-based emotional maturity and discipleship ministry) and several local congregations/English speakers in Kaohsiung. Sarawak (East Malaysia): I will be exploring the culture of Sarawak which is incredibly diverse across over 20 tribal groups and major diasporas, including the Chinese Malaysian population. I am planning to spend time with locals and explore relational partnership with the indigenous church—specifically the Borneo Evangelical Church (Sidang Injil Borneo - SIB) denomination. This is the most exploratory part of the trip at this stage. I could use prayer. Singapore (Possible Stop): I am exploring opportunities to connect with the megachurch youth and young adult ministries there. Many students connected to these churches become international students.









Financial Stewardship & Support Goal:

While I serve with International Friendships, Inc. (IFI) as my primary ministry, the mission trip is largely self-funded and beyond the scope of our mission to welcome, support, and encourage international students. With that said, there will be some overlap with returned international students, student ministry particularly in Malaysia, and potential seeds for future partnerships to explore.





Practically, this support helps to cover:

Flight Investment as of 6/15: $3,015 (Flights) On-the-Ground Incidentals: $800 – $1,000 (Unhosted lodging averaging $40/night, local transit (Grab), public transit, portable wifi, opportunities to bless locals, and food) Total Campaign Target with margin: $4,100





How You Can Partner With Me:

I am inspired by Christ to invite a handful of friends into partnership in this strategic work.





Here is how you can stand with me and join Christ:

Pray for Health & Stamina: Please pray for complete physical safety regarding my blood clot on the long-haul flights, lodging arrangements which vary greatly, and energy for a fast-moving schedule. Pray as I work and balance IFI responsibilities part-time, primarily with my IT Support Specialist role. Pray for Boldness & Wisdom: Pray for ministry opportunities in Kuala Lumpur, me2us2we in Kaohsiung, church and mission connections in Taipei, opportunities in Sarawak, and Singapore. Pray that I learn, Christ grows vision as we go, and that He plants seeds of the Gospel with great love, clarity, and cultural sensitivity. Invest Financially: If you feel a nudge to help me cover this $4,100 goal, any gift on this page directly funds these logistical and lodging needs. You can give by Zelle (avery.prevette@proton.me) or via this Campaign GiveSendGo is a Christian organization supporting missions and a wide variety of ministries There is a small credit card processing fee + 2% platform fee to help support their ongoing work Connect Others: If you have contacts in Malaysia, Taiwan or Singapore, let me know! We may have some time to connect in-person or after I return from the trip.





Grateful to Christ for His love and grace in both of our lives!





Thank you for believing in His call on my life and this journey.





In the love of Jesus who first loved us,

Avery