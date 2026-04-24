I am living with avascular necrosis, a serious condition where the blood supply to my bone is cut off, causing the bone tissue to die

Unfortunately People who have contributed to this system for years are left suffering while others seem to get priority.

I’m not asking for special treatment just fair access to the help I need to manage this painful, life altering condition that has taken away my ability to work. Chronic pain like this shouldn’t be ignored. Any support, awareness, or policy changes that prioritize citizens and legal residents in genuine medical need would mean everything right now



