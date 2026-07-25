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Ava’s second chance.

Goal$2,000 CAD
Raised$1,270 CAD

Fundraiser created byMicaela Mayhew

Fundraiser funds will be received by Micaela Mayhew

Ava’s second chance.

Meet Ava 💖

This sweet girl came into our care needing immediate rehoming due to changes in her living circumstances.

We are hoping to raise funds to help cover her initial vet visit, medications, spaying, and hopefully some X-rays and blood work to give Ava the best possible start toward finding her forever home.

During her first vet appointment, we learned that Ava does have allergies, which are common in American Bulldogs. She appears to have allergies specifically to beef and chicken, which have caused inflammation in her paws and some sores that need to be treated. She is now on medication to help reduce the inflammation and begin healing. She has a growth on one nipple that can be removed when she is spayed.

Ava is not spayed but we would also like to raise the funds to do that for her.

Aside from this, Ava is doing wonderfully. She is at a healthy weight, eating great, has amazing energy, and is an absolute cuddle bug.

We were told she previously lived in a home with children, another American Bulldog, and a small dog. We were advised that a home with larger, high-energy dogs may not be the best fit for her. Since being with us, she hasn’t shown much interest in other dogs passing by, but we have found that slow introductions are best so she has time to feel comfortable and build trust. She has not shown any signs of aggression.

We have also noticed that she may have some discomfort with her hips or joints. When going up the stairs, there is a bit of a hop, so we are hoping to be able to get X-rays done with the funds raised to better understand what she may need moving forward.

Our goal is to raise enough money to cover these expenses, get Ava feeling her absolute best, and help her find the loving forever home she deserves.

If you are interested in adopting Ava or would like to help support her journey, please reach out. 💖

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