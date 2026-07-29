Avalon's Journey

Avalon is a 21 year old who's loving, caring, and adventurous. She has gone through a lot of challenges. Besides having challenges with a Borderline ID and health issues. She has struggled with Mental health issues since she was 12. She has gone to years of therapy, meds, and has tried QNRT. The last few months we have seen improvement but not as much as we thought we could. She struggles with being in a stable place mentally for more than a week or two. Any finacal help and sharing this link to people would be super great! She really needs this program. Any money leftover will be donated to scholarship $ to the center. Please consider giving and thank you!

Hi guys,

This is Avalon! First of all thank you for considering giving! I need the funds ASAP so I can get the help I need. You may see me as a role model, sweet, caring, and compassionate. While that is true, there are times and everyday moments that are battle. While I have gotten a lot better mentally from my middle and high school years. There are still some things to work on. I have received a lot of healing and freedom from Jesus which I am greatful for. I still have 20% to work on before getting to a stable place, being able to do what I am caple of doing, and being able to do what the Lord wants me to do. Even with trying to encourage myself and trying different things to motivate myself. I have challenges with having friendships/connecting with people, , have a hard time doing basic things, eating, and I struggle to have energy. The everyday things have been a struggle for years. I am ready for a different approach to getting better. My mom told me to look at the Honey Lake Clinic website and I knew it was the thing I needed. Besides individual and small sizes for group therpy, there are different programs. There is a wellness program that includes fitness classes and a nutrition coach. Which I do really need because my eating has gotten rescitive and I need extra support in. I would benefit very greatly from what they have and what they have to offer. I am already accepted and they say I would be a good fit but the problem is they wouldn't accept my insurance. Because I get a little help from the government and they consider that primary. Even though they accept my good insurance. The company won't give the center anything and so I have to self pay. I would get a loan but I can't do that because I don't make enjoth money. So asking for support is the only option I have. Every dollar counts and together we can do this! Thank you!

Please check out this website to see what I will be doing and thanks for your support! https://www.honeylake.clinic/about/why-us/