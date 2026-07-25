Automotive paint and body, by the rules

For years I’ve had a side hustle and have been doing it out of my garage. I discovered I had a talent for doing automotive repainting in the beginning of my career as a mechanic many years ago. As time the years have past and I’ve ned more experience, my work has gone from good to excellent. My demand has gotten to the point where I can’t keep up. Despite my efforts, not having the correct ventilation and filters has become a problem. The neighbors should not have to endure the smell and toxicity of my overspray. Even though my relationship is ok with them, they felt they had no other choice but to call the authorities and report what I was doing and Rightfully so! The fun really began when the city and the county posted warnings on my front door. Ignoring such postings, I learned is not the best idea. As I continued, so did my neighbors. The situation escalated to the point where if I painted one more thing and got one more complaint, then I was looking at a hefty fine. Needless to say I had to stop. After so much time of putting out quality work and building a reputation by word of mouth, I had potential business coming my way to the point of keeping busy full time. After locating a shop and shopping for the equipment needed, I’m falling a little short. My goal is to continue to do quality work at affordable prices. Now adding overhead, I do realize prices will increase. With the equipment I already have and what I have saved, I can get this project up and going with some help. Whenever I want something, I save and finance the difference. This is the biggest investment of my life. I’m not far off and will be able to get up and running if I hit my goal. I will admit, im a bit nervous giving up my job security to start my own venture, but with my current customer base, support from friends and family, a little advertising, word of mouth and giving back to the community as I should, I figured I’d give this approach a try. Thank you for believing in me and keep me in your prayers.