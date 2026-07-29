Automotive and Towing Business

​In a world that often feels increasingly disconnected, we believe that a business should be more than just a ledger of transactions—it should be a pillar of the community. Based here in the Albany area, our automotive and towing company was founded on the bedrock of traditional American values: hard work, personal integrity, and a neighbor-helping-neighbor spirit.





​Your donations will go directly toward:

1. ​Emergency Relief Repairs: Providing discounted labor for single parents, first responders, veterans, and the elderly who rely on their vehicles for their livelihoods but lack the safety net for major repairs and tows.

2. ​Safety Equipment Upgrades: Ensuring our drivers have the best tools to stay safe on the busy roads of Albany.

3. ​Youth Apprenticeship Program: Investing in the next generation by teaching trade skills, the value of manual labor, and the importance of ethical business ownership.





​Albany is our home, and we believe that change starts at the local level. By supporting us, you aren't just funding a towing company; you are investing in a business that stands up for faith, family, and freedom. We make it a point to offer great service, a kind word, and a helping hand to every person we encounter, while also working with customers to give them fair pricing, unlike many other towing companies. The idea of caring for others is being lost, but we do things differently, and continue to strive to change the status quo.





Any amount of money donated would be appreciated. But more than anything, we hope that this reaches people and gives them hope for the future and culture of Albany. Its a difficult environment, but regardless of what any one individual believes, we continue to treat everyone with kindness and compassion. God Bless.