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Autistic son Jared is in need of necessities!

Goal$100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Nunn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christina Nunn

Autistic son Jared is in need of necessities!

My autistic 18 year old son Jared is in need of various different necessities, such as bedsheets, new shoes, comforter for his bed, and some new clothing for summer.


My husband works but we're struggling financially and he's already been working as many shifts as he can to try to keep up with the rising costs of everything and he's very overwhelmed, but doing his best to pay for everything possible, but we need HELP!


I have been looking for work (despite being disabled and unable to drive due to seizures, Multiple Sclerosis, and benign but aggressive spinal tumors), but I've just now gotten an opportunity for a "work from home" job and possibly a job working at a nearby Walmart, but that's not confirmed yet.


It could take awhile for me to get my first brand deal so I can review it online and get paid, so that's why I'm raising this money.


We do NOT get ANY government assistance whatsoever and I want to make that absolutely clear to everyone! We survive on my husband's income as a Detention Training Officer (jail guard who trains new DSOs coming in) and on God's help, grace, mercy, and faith in Him.


This is very difficult for me to ask for help, but Jared's one fitted bedsheet is very threadbare, has some holes, and has definitely seen better days! He's always wanted to just wrap himself up in a favorite blanket instead of a comforter, but I think as an 18 year old young man, he needs a comforter on his bed for various and obvious reasons.


We are not lazy people, and I don't really know where Jared's biological father is. Honestly, I don't bother with asking for his help anymore and I haven't in well over 10 years. He probably can't help, anyway, because everyone I know is struggling financially right now.....just some more than others.


Jared deserves to have good bedsheets, new shoes, a comforter, and some new clothing, although it's unfortunate that his program was cancelled last year when he graduated high school with honors and a 3.94 GPA. He was set up to have transportation to and from work at his favorite job at the senior center (helping serve food to the elderly), but that was gutted suddenly. I was told that the reasoning was because we're getting rid of all "DEI programs".


Jared has been working with the Texas Workforce Commission office for over a year now, but the main problem is transportation, because neither me nor my son Jared can drive.


We appreciate your time, patience in reading this to the end, and we're very grateful for your help, generosity and support! God bless y'all and please pray for us 🙏🙏🙏!

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