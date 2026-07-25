Autism Needs

Hi my name im Josh Staggs. My son is 2 years old and was just diagnosed with level 3 autism. We are learning to navigate this new adventure with him. He is in 4 different therpies every week. He is an elopement risk and we are needing the help with getting the fencing to fence in the yard and his learned to open doors so also hardware to lock doors at adult height. We are trying to learn there is to learn. Unfortunately we are facing a hardship and need the help with this stuff.