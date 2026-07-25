Autism mom needs urgent help

I am writing to urgently request financial assistance for emergency moving expenses. As a single mother of a child with special needs, we are currently in a crisis due to the neglect of severe mold in our apartment and an unresponsive property management team. Our current situation, it remains unresolved.





We need to raise $7,000 as soon as possible to cover the costs of moving, travel, gas, food, and lodging. This is a critical situation, and we are seeking to secure these funds immediately to facilitate our relocation.





Thank you for your time and any support or guidance you can provide during this difficult time.





Sincerely,

Tracey



