Author of Silicon Satan in Need of Help

Cregg Lund, the Author of "Silicon Satan", has been under constant attack; spiritual and otherwise.





He reluctantly blew the whistle on the Satanic Underbelly of Silicon Valley by publishing his book, "Silicon Satan", and speaking out on numerous Podcasts.





It took Cregg 6 years to write the book because he did not want to. But the message from God was clear and overwhelming -- write the book.





So he did.





Since doing so, he has been physically assaulted, poisoned, doxxed, and routinely receives credible death threats.





Cregg is now in need of help with legal challenges brought on him by haters and other demons.





He as been arrested for a serious crime that he did not commit.





Through the community of Truthers, he has found and retained a very good attorney to represent him.





We ask that you pray for Cregg and, if possible, give what you can to help with his legal expenses. All donations will go directly to his attorney.





We all need to support each other in these turbulent times.





All Cregg wanted was to expose the truth. Thank you for your prayers, your support, and your donations.



