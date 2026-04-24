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Make A Difference Differently

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$26,078 USD

Fundraiser created byLindsey Messina

Fundraiser funds will be received by Austin17House

Make A Difference Differently

MAKE A DIFFERENCE DIFFERENTLY

Support our mission of building confident, creative and resilient youth and families.

SPONSOR A YOUTH

$50.00 MONTH | $600.00 ANNUALLY PROVIDES A SAFE PLACE TO GO, MENTORSHIP, AND A FREE MEAL

$100.00 MONTH | $1,200.00 ANNUALLY PROVIDES THE ABOVE, AND CONTRIBUTES TO THE GROWTH & EXPANSION OF AUSTIN17HOUSE

DONATIONS PROVIDE:

  • A safe place for youth and families to go 4 days a week.
  • Activities and materials needed for creative arts, wellness and recreation activities, and life skills development workshops.
  • Mentors to support our youth and families to be confident, creative and resilient individuals.
  • Snacks, meals and refreshments for FREE.

Additional Details:

The Austin17House is a non-profit, 501c3, youth and family community center located in Brentwood NH. 

We provide direct services to families impacted by mental illness and addiction that traditional institutions don't reach. Our goal is to stabilize these lives, impart a sense of purpose, and successfully launch them into society. Over the last seven years, we have positively affected over 75,000 youth and 5,000 families in the Greater NH, MA, and ME communities.

Who does the Austin17House serve?

Over 75 youth and families join us on a weekly basis to hang out in a safe and supportive atmosphere, while being encouraged to have fun.


The current youth and families we serve are middle and high school-aged youth, ages 11-18. We are located in Brentwood NH, the center and heart of Rockingham County and serve youth and families in the Greater Rockingham County Area, including some youth and families that border NH, including Amesbury, Methuen, and Beverly MA.


Many of the youth we serve are often referred to us or join us from referring mental health centers, juvenile court diversion, and youth service organizations, because there are not enough safe, and supportive places for youth to be themselves, try new things, and get the necessary resources to get through their day. Our data and personal connections also show that over 45% of the population we serve have been diagnosed or treated for mental illness, suicidal ideation/thoughts, attempts, and self-harming behaviors, as well as experience in residential programs. More recently, we have seen an increase in youth and families who have been impacted by addiction, homelessness, violence, and adverse experiences, which brought the birth of Fight Club 17 to our center, learn more here: www.austin17house.org/fight-club-17


Why does funding matter?


Without this funding, youth will continue to be caught in the tension between negative activities and environments, leading to negative outcomes, while expecting to master daily skills, without the positive environment to make that happen.

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