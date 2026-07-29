Austin Franco kicked out of home

I will be kicked out of my home on August 1st. Any support you can provide would be greatly appreciated, as would any advice.

I have reiterated that my parents do not share my views, and it seems they no longer wish to provide me with a home to live in. I know the road ahead will be difficult, but this is the path I chose. I could have lived a more conventional life, as my parents did, and perhaps in a different time I would have. However, that is not the world we live in today, and because of that, I chose a different path than most.

I do not regret anything I have done. If I were to die today, I would at least know that I did so believing in myself.





Thank you, and may God be with you.