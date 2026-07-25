Aussies Rally Against Modi

We have set up a donation page where you can commit any financial support to help urgently fund a PA system and signs to be dispersed amongst the crowd. All proceeds go directly towards this and only future Australia first in person events.





Why?

The core reason for this protest is that the Australian government (especially Labor under Albanese) is aggressively deepening ties with India at the direct expense of Australian citizens' housing, wages, infrastructure, sovereignty, and long-term national interests. The flashy Modi visit, “Melbourne Meets Modi” event, and red-carpet treatment is all but expected when their diaspora (who will be 30k strong at Marvel Stadium), vote up to 80% for Labor.





India is a non-Western committed nation with deep ties to Russia and China, we can not rely on them as a long term partner nor can we rely on their million strong - and increasing - diaspora to completely shed allegiance to their homeland.



