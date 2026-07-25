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Auroras Medical Fund

Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$3,475 USD

Fundraiser created byMeghan Foshay

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jade Heffernan

Auroras Medical Fund

UPDATE from Jade: It’s been a crazy almost 3 weeks here. We have been so overwhelmed and stressed, but Aurora seems like she’s finally on the mend 🙏


She was extubated for the second time on Wednesday after cardiac arrest. She’s on some oxygen and pressure support while she regains her strength after having a breathing tube for 2 weeks. She did some PT today and asked to color for the first time since being here. And she got to snuggle with the therapy dog, Teddy, the past couple of days.


We still don’t have all the answers we want or need but we’re slowly getting there. Boston Childrens has been truly phenomenal with her and we’re so grateful for her care here. Thank you to everyone who has prayed, texted, messaged, called, donated, and shown us support over these past three weeks. We’re truly grateful and overwhelmed by all the love and support.


Aurora still has a road ahead of her, but she is the strongest, bravest warrior I know. We appreciate all the continued thoughts and prayers as she continues to heal and move forward 🩷


UPDATE 7/18: Aurora had a good, uneventful night. They think the arrest was caused by thick secretions she wasn’t able to expectorate, and plan to do a scope of her airway on Tuesday. I will continue to provide updates as I receive them. Thank you for your continued prayers.


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I am starting this fundraiser for my sister Jade and her husband Steve during this difficult time.


My niece, their beautiful daughter, Aurora, was found to have a lymphatic malformation on her 5 month ultrasound, which is essentially a condition where cysts grow in the head and neck. Doctors encouraged my sister to terminate the pregnancy, but she chose life.


From the beginning - God has been with her and has given her the spirit of a fighter. She was supposed to be born via C-Section at a major hospital with a team of specialists… but Jade went into preterm labor and was only able to make it to a small hospital where Aurora was born naturally and without complications, despite having a cyst as large as the size of her head on her jaw, which had to be removed swiftly following her birth.


Aurora has lived nine beautiful and fairly uneventful years since then. She has a medical team that has followed her closely and all has been well.


For the last several months, she has developed a cough at night. Doctors chalked it up to allergies. She also developed bloody noses - again - chalked up to allergies. Because of how long it lasted, they did want to do an MRI but wanted to wait for the cough to clear up.


Last week, in the middle of the night, Aurora stopped breathing and had to be rushed by ambulance to a major hospital, where she was intubated. There they found that she had multiple new growths since her last MRI and that she also had bleeding although they weren’t sure from where.


She remained intubated for a week - to where they thought she was strong enough to come off.


Yesterday she had PT there walking her around and we thought she’d turned a corner…


This morning, she went into cardiac arrest… CPR had to be performed and she had to be re-intubated.


At this point we don’t have more details and we don’t know what’s going on other than she has a long road ahead of her.


My sister has been with her every day, with the exception of going home two times to shower. Steve has to work, but has taken some time off to be there which incurs travel costs.


I’m starting this fundraiser to help with any financial burdens they might have during this time. Travel, food, bills etc. Any amount is greatly appreciated… and if you can’t donate financially- PLEASE pray for sweet Aurora, for Jade and Steve, and for God’s wisdom and hand to be upon the medical team caring for Aurora.


Thank you - and may God bless you richly for your prayers and generosity.


Meghan


Healing Prayer


Holy Spirit, come down and reclaim Aurora’s body which was consecrated to You at her baptism, filling her entire dimensive quantity, from the top of her head to the bottom of my feet. Fill her faculties with Thy presence, her senses, memory, imagination, cogitative power, common sense power, intellect, will and appetites. Take up Thy residence in all aspects of her body and soul, leaving no place unfilled, closing off any doors, caves or portals to the demons, driving them to the foot of the Cross of Jesus Christ, never to return again. Heal Aurora of all of her wounds. In the Name of the Father, and of the Son ✠ and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

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