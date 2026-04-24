Needed Media Equipment for The Aurelian Column

Since The Aurelian Column came back online in early 2023, it’s continued to grow in popularity and reach. There are now readers and listeners on almost every continent, as well as a steadily growing number here in the United States. And for all those who have followed this exploit, subscribed and, in some cases, contributed, my heartfelt thanks!

Although I didn’t start this venture as a money-making scheme, the fact of the matter is it does cost money to maintain things and, when appropriate, grow into something more elaborate. And it seems that the time for The Aurelian Column to grow is now.

You might find this hard to believe, but The Aurelian Column has been produced on a 14-year-old Mac laptop and a six-year-old iPad for some time now. The equipment is, quite literally, antique as far as computers are concerned. This has made some work difficult and other desired activities — such as video production and live-streaming — impossible. So at the urging of others, I’ve decided it’s time to move ahead to more elaborate productions, and that will require new equipment.

What’s needed is a new good-sized, desk top Mac computer and other odds and ends for video and audio production. On the grand scale of things, it’s not a lot of money. But given how little (real) journalism pays these days, such costs can be a bit overwhelming for someone of modest means. And that’s why this online fundraiser has been set up.



Given the current political climate in the United States and around the world, it would ideal to have the proper tools available so as to do justice to all the news that lies ahead in the coming weeks and months. And some of these events will, no doubt, be of major historic significance.



So, if you can make a donation, of any amount, it would be greatly appreciated. And would guarantee you a front row seat.

If there’s ever been a time for newsmen of the old school to be active it’s now. And with your help, I hope to be able to contribute what I can to making sense of the growing insanity so many people are fighting to defeat. These stories need to be told. So please help if you can.

Thank your for your support and patronage! And be good, be safe, and be vigilant.

Thomas



