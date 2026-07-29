Auntie Pat Funeral

My auntie was hit around 1:52 p.m. on May 8 the driver that’ driver was driving northbound on 3900 block of SW 34th Street, and my auntie was crossing the roadway; she was north of the intersection and was not in a crosswalk. My auntie had crossed two lanes and was approaching the left lane when the man hit her with the left front corner of his car. My auntie was thrown about 40 feet and landed in the southbound turning lane .





The officers and Security cameras reported and told us he drove north and pulled into the parking lot of a credit union, where a witness who saw part of the crash also pulled in. The witness said the man ran to her, saying my auntie ran out in front of him, and then stayed in the parking for a short time before driving away.





The driver has been caught and arrested on counts of Hit-And-Run on elderly , & driving with invalid license. We lived my auntie to death and it hurts my heart that is gone I loved my auntie like she was mom.





One time I was a little girl I was messing with her and she told me stop and tried to hit me with her shoe lol missed I ran off thinking it was funny 🤣 I came back she threw the puppy toy and said “ I bet I didn’t not miss this time “ omg I loved her our moments and everything together





Our goal is to make atleast $15,000 in order to be able to get her a casket & to be able to have everything we need to have her funeral.





Anything will help even the smallest donations and if you aren’t able to help please just share this around if u are able to. I will also be leaving the link of the report . LLPAT💔🕊️





https://alachuachronicle.com/suspect-arrested-in-hit-and-run-that-left-elderly-woman-in-critical-condition/