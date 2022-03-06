Aunnaleah at Sojourner School of Ministry

Aunnah has been accepted to the Sojourner School of Missions with Teen Missions International in Merritt Island, FL. This three year school offers her an opportunity to study the Bible as well as grow in her passion for ministry and overseas missions through the work of Teen Missions. While the school itself has no cost, Aunnah cannot work and attend this school, and will still have monthly expenses. This is your opportunity to support her as she listens to God's leading in her life and grows in the ways He desires! Please prayerfully consider supporting her on a monthly basis, or with a one time gift.