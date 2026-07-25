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Support Aujero's Philippine Mission Trip

Goal$33,000 USD
Raised$8,405 USD

Fundraiser created byMatt Aujero

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matt Aujero

Support Aujero's Philippine Mission Trip

A letter from Teresa Aujero, 11: 

"Dear Friends and Family,

Hello, this is Teresa, and I'd like to tell you about my family mission trip to the Philippines this Christmas of 2026. We are going for family, to serve the poor, and to visit the tomb of Venerable Fr. Aloysius Schwartz.

This year my Lolo & Lola will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. We want to honor them by going to see our relatives with them in the Philippines. This will be a great opportunity to meet extended family that we wouldn't get to see otherwise. Personally, I have a ton of questions about how my Lolo & Lola grew up, such as what kind of houses they lived in, what they ate, where they went to school & college and stuff, and how they got water. This is probably our only chance as a family to see the Philippines with Lolo & Lola.

While we are there we will give Christmas presents to our family & to the poor. It will be a good lesson for us so we can see how much we should be thankful for.

Lastly, we want to visit an order called the Sisters of Mary. They were founded by Venerable Aloysius who my brother Philip is named after (His full name is Philip Mary Aloysius Aujero!). The Sisters of Mary take boys and girls off the streets and give them an education and a home. They have BoysTown in the Philippines near where we're going and where Fr. Al's tomb is. We would like to go visit because one of our former babysitters, Gabby, is becoming a sister in this order! While we are there, we want to pray for his canonization and for any intentions you have.

We would really appreciate if you could support us. Even a little amount would be gratefully accepted. Please help us make this Philippines trip happen!

— Teresa Aujero♡

(age 11, 5th grade)"

Hey, this is proud dad here, Matt.

What a beautiful letter from my 11-year-old! This March we are hoping to buy plane tickets for me, Mimi, and the six oldest of the eight kids for this 17-day trip. Our goal is to raise at least $33,000. This will cover our travel to and around the Philippines as we serve and give to those we encounter. On our way to the Philippines, we plan to stop by Hawaii for two days as I plan to give a talk to a Catholic men's group there!

Thank you to many of you who already support us through Fight Club Catholic prayerfully and financially. This would be a non-tax deductible gift in addition to that generosity, so we are very grateful. 

In return, for those who give, we would love to bring your prayer intentions, especially when we visit the Sisters of Mary, so we can ask them to pray for you!

﻿We plan to transfer and keep all gifts in a separate account (Teresa’s) until we buy plane tickets. Here are different ways to give:

GiveSendGo: Through this platform via credit card!

Zelle: mattaujero@gmail.com

Venmo: @MattAujero

PayPal: paypal.me/MattAujero

Check: You can write checks to “Teresa Aujero”. Email me at mattaujero@gmail.com for the address.

Thank you so much!

Peace in Christ,

Matt, Mimi and the Aujero Eight

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