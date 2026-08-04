August 2026 Fund Raising

Your Donations pay for The Hal Turner Radio Show air-time, website hosting and streaming audio servers that allow you to listen online, six inbound telephone lines, music licensing, and all the connectivity it takes to bring the live radio show, where we talk about News and Issues of the Day, to the world, Monday through Friday from 9:00-10:00 PM eastern US Time.





Radio station air-time is on THREE (3) FCC-Licensed, Global Shortwave stations (WRMI, WWCR, AND WBCQ) that use a total of FIVE (5) High-Powered transmitters to carry the live radio show to countries around the world. Four of those transmitters are 100,000 watts each; the fifth is 50,000 watts.





The show also airs live on regular AM radio, via WBCR 1470-AM in Metropolitan Knoxville, TN





Donations also pay for software licensing and upgrades, hardware repair/replacement, Fiber optics in NJ and PA to carry the show to the Internet and the world, Cellular fail-overs in both NJ and PA.





In PA, we also have to have Cable failover, ViaSat satellite uplink, and Starlink failovers because of the Rural environment that frequently takes out electric and communications.





YOUR help makes all this possible. Without YOU, this endeavor withers and dies. Please Donate Now





If you prefer to donate by cash, check or money order, you can mail it to:

Hal Turner

P.O. Box 421

North Bergen, NJ 07047

USA