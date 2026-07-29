Aug 2 Deadline: Help Me Answer God’s Call to Evang

Dear Friend in Christ,





Greetings in the name of Jesus.





My name is Zipporah Jere. I’m reaching out because God has placed a passion for lost souls on my heart, and He has opened a door for me to attend the *Christ for All Nations School of Evangelism* in South Africa.





I first heard about this school at a CFAN fire camp I attended on evangelism. That experience showed me I need more training to reach people effectively. This School of Evangelism will give me the biblical knowledge and practical skills to do exactly that.





*Program details:*

1. *Start date:* 2 August 2026

2. *Duration:* 6 weeks

3. *Purpose:* To be equipped for evangelism and soul-winning





The time between hearing about the school and the start date is very short, so I haven’t been able to raise the full amount on my own. I’m trusting God and asking you to prayerfully consider partnering with me.





*How you can partner:*

1. *Prayer* – Stand with me as I prepare for this training.

2. *Financial support* – Any amount will help. For full transparency, you can pay directly to Christ for All Nations using my official student details. I will provide the school’s banking details and my student number to anyone who feels led to help. This ensures your gift goes straight to the institution.





I currently serve as a worship leader, children’s church teacher, songwriter, and singer. But I know I need deeper training to reach more souls for Christ. Your partnership will help equip me to do the work God has called me to.





“For we are God’s fellow workers” – 1 Corinthians 3:9. Whether it’s prayer, a financial gift, or sharing this letter, every part matters for the Kingdom.





Thank you so much for taking time to read this and for considering the request. I truly appreciate your support.





Blessings in Christ,

Zipporah Jere

jerezipporah@gmail.com