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Audio Bibles for missions to Nuba Mountains Sudan

GoalR 120,000 ZAR
RaisedR 550 ZAR

Fundraiser created byNicola Nelson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Peter Hammond

Audio Bibles for missions to Nuba Mountains Sudan

Audio Bibles for the blind and illiterate people in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan 

Greetings Friend

Do you want to help make  Audio Bibles available for an upcoming Mission to the Nuba Mountain in Sudan?  

"Faith comes by hearing, and hearing through the Word of God" Romans 10:17

These Audio Bibles are solar-powered digital audio players for Christian Mission and educational use. A medical mission to a remote region of the Nuba Moutain in Southern Kordofan  in Sudan needs Audio Bibles for the blind and illiterate patients  

“How, then, can they call on the One they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the One of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? – Romans 10:14 

If you like to learn more about what's happening in Sudan you can purchase Faith Under Fire in Sudan - by Author Dr. Peter Hammond: https://www.christianlibertybooks.co.za


We recently send Audio Bibles up to the Nuba Mountains in Sudan and received some feedback from Johann

(Aid to Africa) "Greetings from North Africa! We are now here in the Nuba Moutains.

Thank you so very much for sending these wonderful Megavoice audio Bibles. We have been handing them out to some of the patients, amongst them those who are completely blind and we cannot medically help. Here is one example:

A young man who was completely blind came to us yesterday. He was a soldier, still wore his uniform, that lost his eye sight in a bomb blast. One of his eyes was removed and he was hoping for us to operate on his remaining eye so that he could see again. We examined him and found that the explosion caused a retina detachment and thus he will be blind permanently. The young man was devastated by the news. We spoke to him. and them gave him an audio Bible to take home. God's Word can be of great comfort to him so please pray for him.

Thank you again so much for these. We plan to show Christian films in the local market and hospital starting tonight.

We have already operated on about 55 patients, many of them blind, since our arrival. It is a privilege to be here and share the Gospel



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