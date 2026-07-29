Single Mom of 3 Trying to Get Back to Her Family

Hi, my name is Aubree. I’m a mom of three young boys (ages 2, 4, and 6), currently living in Idaho without any nearby family or support system.





We recently moved here with my ex-husband. Shortly after, he left the state and took our only vehicle, leaving me here alone with our three kids and no reliable transportation.





Since then, I’ve been doing everything I can to rebuild stability for my family. I’m actively working, applying for additional income opportunities, and repairing my credit, which was significantly impacted during my marriage.





Because of my current credit situation, I’m not able to qualify for a vehicle without a large down payment—something I’m working toward but don’t yet have in place.





My goal is to relocate to Tennessee, where I have family support and a much stronger foundation for my children. The biggest barrier right now is having a reliable vehicle to get us there and to manage day-to-day life in the meantime.





I need a car that can safely fit all three of my boys in car seats, along with a stroller and the belongings we’ll be bringing with us. I will only have one opportunity to make this move across the country, and having the right vehicle is essential for us to do it safely.





This isn’t just about transportation—it’s about creating stability, safety, and a fresh start for my children.





Asking for help is not easy for me, but I’m doing it for them. Any support—whether through a donation or simply sharing this—means more than I can express.





Thank you for helping us take this next step forward 🤍

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Vehicle info: a large SUV, either a suburban or Yukon XL (older models, mileage low enough to be reliable to drive across the country) I’m looking at a $20,000 or lower price point

Pictures are attached of the boys and me.

Thank you again for all of your help and support! lol

NOTE: fundraising goal of $10,000 is to be able to make the down payment and finance the rest.