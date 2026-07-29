Atty James Mermigis Fund for Medical Issues

James Mermigis is a Patriot, a Litigator, a religious family man and a young guy who has a heart condition that has been recently rectified but has left him in debt. You ask, why is that your problem? He is fighting for everyone's freedoms. The outcome of these cases will have a ripple effect for all. James is a hands on practitioner. He writes his own briefs, does his own research and argues in Court on behalf of his clients. When he fell ill much of his work had to be adjourned. While initially the opposing counsel and the Courts were understanding their patience has limitations. Cases must proceed, meaning discovery, depositions, briefs, appearances in many different courts and speaking to the clients. All of this cost money, support staff, court fees, deposition costs, travel costs and more. The clients he represents have been fired for not taking the vaccines even thought they were remote workers. They have also been black listed as "unemployable". James needs a war chest to keep the cases going. No donation is too small . All donations will be used to help these cases move forward. Exposure and resolving these cases can open the door for the non remote workers who were wrongly terminated to seek redress as well. Please share this campaign. Thank you.