My name is Sarah and I am trying to raise funds for my attorney fees, as I am currently in a legal dispute with my ex husband regarding our minor child. All attorney fees total about $9,0000.

I want to share more details about my case, however, I do not feel safe to do so at this time, as this is an ongoing case, and safety for my son and myself is not only a concern, but a priority.

As you can imagine, I have been under constant stress since this all started, and have been praying for safety, clarity, and justice.

Anything is very much appreciated, and all donations will be used for my attorney/legal fees for this case.

Thank you all.