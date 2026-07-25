Support Taylor’s Legal Fight for Safety

Taylor escaped domestic violence after an assault that left her hospitalized. She is now fighting to protect herself and her two-year-old son in court. She has help from a domestic violence advocate, but legal representation is expensive. Every donation will go toward attorney fees so she can continue pursuing the legal protection she and her son need. If more funds are raised than are needed for legal expenses, every remaining dollar will be donated to Martha’s House to help other survivors.

We Thank you.💜