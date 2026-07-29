Attorney fees for custody

My sister needs money for an attorney to fight for custody of her first son. We raised my nephew from when he was born and had him up until 2 days before his 3rd birthday and now his father is trying to take full custody of my nephew and make it to where my sister can no longer have visitation rights or any rights over her son. My sister allowed my nephew to go with his father for a little while because she needed a bit of time to get herself back on her feet from being a single mother caring for 2 kids. We gave my nephews father near 3 years to get himself together and never obstructed his visitation rights nor tried to take full custody of my nephew. Please help us fight for custody of my nephew! My nephew is too important to my entire family for them to completely take our rights to seeing him away!