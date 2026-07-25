I am asking for financial assistance in the amount of $500 to help retain an attorney regarding an inheritance matter. I believe I was wrongfully deprived of my share of an inheritance, and I need legal representation to understand and protect my rights. Unfortunately, I do not have the financial resources to pay the attorney’s initial fees on my own.

Any assistance your church is able to provide would be a tremendous blessing during this difficult time. I would be deeply grateful for your prayers, consideration, and any support you can offer.



