Atticus’ Sami Camera Alert

Hi! Atticus has been battling seizures since July of 2024. After many seizures and multiple doctors appointments, in April of this year, we finally received answers.





Atticus was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. LGS is a life-long, life threatening epilepsy disorder.

Atticus has been seizure free for over a month now, his medication seems to be working well. His neurologist has approved for us to administer rescue meds in the event he has another seizure.





The Sami Camera alert system is an in-home device that sounds an alarm when there is a seizure or seizure like activity. The system also records so we would be able to send his doctors the videos. I’ve personally never been able to record a seizure he has had, I honestly don’t think about it at the time.





Atticus was saying a few words until about 16 months old, after his second seizure he regressed a lot. It seems with every seizure he has, there is some regression. I believe this system would not only be a potential life saving equipment, but the sooner we can stop the seizure, maybe be won’t regress anymore.





He’s made a lot of progress over the past few weeks since he’s finally medicated.





Above all else, good vibes and prayers are embraced more than any dollar amount.