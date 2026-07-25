Attending the beatification of Fulton Sheen

For the past year now I have been developing and growing an online Catholic ministry called "The Sign of Woman", the goal of the ministry is to share the Catholic vision of the human person. Recently, the Diocese of Peoria in the USA reached out to me to ask if I would help them spread awareness of Venerable Fulton Sheen and his message leading up to, and at, his beatification this September.





Fulton Sheen has been a major influence in both mine and Jared's spiritual lives, you can often hear Sheen's voice in the background at our house while one of his "Life is Worth Living" episodes play. Most recently we have been asking him for his intercession for my chronic migraines. I have been learning recently about how our relationships with the saints who's intercession we ask for should be rooted in their personhood. They aren't just tokens we cash in to get extra prayers, but people who we can know and love through their lives, their example, their witness, and their prayers. So on the personal level I would love to be able to attend his beatification and continue to get to know him and his witness of the faith, and on a ministry level I would love to help others get to know him and his witness. I feel incredibly honoured to be invited to help the Diocese of Peoria spread Sheen's message.





Practically speaking I will be helping to spread Fulton Sheen's message, the cause for his canonization, and helping to publicize his actual beatification so it reaches more people. I have already begun increasing awareness of Sheen through my online platforms and will continue to do so leading up to and at his beatification. A lot of my audience are protestants, so it is a very unique opportunity to witness to them and have Sheen's message reach people it may not have otherwise.





At the advice of good friends I have set up this fundraiser to help make this possible. It's unlikely we will be able to make it happen on our own. The beatification is being held in St. Louis Missouri, on September 24, 2026. The cost of flights and a hotel for Jared and I, with the US exchange rate, brings us to around $2000. If you feel led to give to help us get there, we would be incredibly grateful!





Flights: $533 x2 people (Jared and I)

Hotel: $209/night USD. We would be booking 3 nights ($887.21 CAD).

=$1,923.21





There are other costs like flying my parents to Victoria to stay with our kids while we are gone, the wage loss from the time Jared takes off work, food and other needs while travelling, etc, but the flights and the hotel are the major costs. We are incredibly grateful for your support whether its financial or spiritual. Your prayers for safe travel, financial provision, and the fruitfulness of our work with the Sheen Foundation would be so appreciated! Please give us any and all intentions you would like to send with us to the beatification and we will carry them with us!





God bless!





McKinley Czop