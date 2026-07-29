ATLAS - The private digital voice assistant

ATLAS: The Privacy-First Voice Assistant Built for Real People





Every smart speaker on the market sends your voice to a corporate server. ATLAS doesn't. It runs entirely on its own hardware — your words never leave your home.





ATLAS is a fully local voice assistant with a beautiful touchscreen interface. Ask it anything, set alarms and reminders, check live weather, control your smart home lights and devices through full Home Assistant integration, and even print documents — all by voice. Your calendar and email are always on screen, and it's always there when you need it.





No subscriptions. No surveillance. No cloud. Ever.





We're raising funds to manufacture the Atlas Box — a purpose-built home unit that ships ready to run. Plug it in, say the wake word, and it's yours. This is technology built for people who believe their home should be private. Help us bring ATLAS to the world.