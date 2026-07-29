At risk for eviction





I'm a single mother, small business owner once had career as a Counselor and owned my own home until I was the victim of a violent crime which led to me losing almost everything. I tried to pick up the pieces all on my own because I was a neglected and abandoned wife. Months later my mobile home home burns down destroyed everything including personal and merchandise for my business I barely escaped alive, months later another mobile home fire but this time someone locked me in from the outside, a homeless man pried the door open and got me out. Everything has been taken I try to replace items only for scam artists to rob me. My car, RV and a van I bought for work all stolen by the person who let me park the Rx in his back yard. He sold my stuff without my knowledge and permission. Thank God I was still smart enough to find my son a hosting family to live with because I did not want his schooling to be affected and he graduated a couple weeks ago but I remain homeless. Well I rent a room and cashaid ended this month. I need 385$ to pay for a car to start work 250, 110 for my storage brand new stuff for sale, and 25 remaining balance of cell bill I'm not irresponsible I just had a hard time processing all the trauma I experienced and it crippled me.



