At my wits end.

Well this all started about 3 years ago. I had purchased a little place on the lake here for my wife and I when we retire. Me being older, I was going to be first. Well. Where I worked I had been there almost 8 years. And it’s getting close on my time. So. The last week I was scheduled to work before retirement, I was only scheduled to work a couple days. Monday and Thursday. Friday was my day to retire. So Friday morning I get up early and go check the mail. And there was a letter from my employer. Thought nothing about it. Went back in the house and opened it and what it said almost made me go postal. That letter was to inform me that I had been terminated the Monday before. A whole week earlier. They let me work 4 days that week like I was scheduled. Never said one word to me about being terminated. Wife got home from work and I told her. Know what her reaction was? She left. Yeah. Left left. Took half of our bank account and left. So. That over and done. I had to start my social security at 62, listings my house in town and I’m about to lose this little place here on the lake because I simply cannot afford the property tax s. That what this fundraiser is for. As of right now they’re almost $4000. I’m trying to raise $3500. I’m at the end of my rope and now I’m about to be homeless too. If you can find it in your hear to donate, I really appreciate it. If not, we’ll. Everybody is struggling right now so I understand. Thanks for reading my story. God bless. Oh. Almost forgot. I bank through Chime. My chime sign is $CliffordGresham. Thank you