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Assulted at a No Kings Protest

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$75 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Jordan

Assulted at a No Kings Protest

The Incident

​On April 5, 2025, a routine drive took a terrifying turn. While passing a "No Kings" protest, our vehicle was targeted because of a sticker on our window. What began as verbal harassment quickly escalated into a physical assault.

​Protesters surrounded our truck, used megaphones to disorient us, and jumped onto the vehicle in an attempt to break the windows. When we were eventually blocked in and unable to move, my husband, James, exited the vehicle. He was immediately met with violence and assaulted by a group of men.

​When that same group began advancing toward the truck where I was sitting alone, James acted responsibly to protect us, drawing his firearm and shouting for someone to call 911. Instead of helping, the crowd swarmed him, attempting to disarm him. I was able to reach him and pull him back to the truck, even as another individual placed him in a chokehold.

The Aftermath

​When law enforcement arrived, they initially detained James but released him after concluding that he had acted strictly in self-defense. However, for over a year, the individuals involved pressured the court system. Despite the initial police findings, a judge has recently filed charges against both of us—charges that do not reflect the reality of what occurred that day.

The Toll on Our Lives

​The impact of this situation has been devastating for our family:

  1. Safety: We have been victims of doxing and have received multiple death threats.
  2. Displacement: After attempted break-ins at our home, we were forced to sell our house and move to ensure our safety.
  3. Livelihood: The stress and relocation forced both of us to find new employment.
  4. Legal Battle: We are now fighting for our freedom against charges that should never have been filed.

How You Can Help

​We are now facing the daunting task of hiring two separate defense attorneys to fight these charges and bring the truth to light. The cost for legal representation is exceeding $20,000.

​As we have always worked hard to provide for our family and serve our community, it is difficult for us to ask for help. However, we have reached a point where we cannot do this alone. Your donations will go directly toward:

  1. Legal Defense Fees for both James and myself.
  2. Court Costs and related legal expenses.

​We are asking for your support—whether through a donation or by sharing our story—to help us navigate this injustice and reclaim our lives.

​Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your consideration.

— The Jordan Family

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