Assistance With Legal Fees for Child Custody Case

I’m not someone who usually asks for help, but right now I truly need it.





I am currently navigating a divorce and custody matter, and through all of this, my focus is making sure my child has stability, consistency, and a safe, supportive environment during this transition. As a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, maintaining routine and emotional security is especially important. This process has been both emotionally and financially overwhelming, and I’ve been doing everything I can to manage it on my own. However, legal fees are adding up quickly, and I’ve reached a point where I can no longer continue this process without support.





Securing proper legal representation is critical. I want to ensure that I can fully advocate for my child’s best interests and protect their future without being limited by financial constraints. All funds raised will go directly toward attorney fees, court costs, and other necessary legal expenses. Every contribution, no matter the amount will help me continue moving forward and provide the stability my child needs during this time.





If you’re able to contribute, I am deeply grateful. If not, simply sharing this page would mean more than you know.





Thank you for your kindness, support and for standing with us during this difficult time.