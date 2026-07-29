Assistance with getting into a new vehicle

Hello all,

My car broke down recently, and now I don’t have any reliable way to get around. Not having a car has made daily life much harder, especially since I rely on it for everything from getting to work to running basic errands. It’s been tough doing things like laundry, since we don’t have a washer and dryer at home, and even simple grocery shopping has become a challenge. I’ve had to spend extra money on delivery or depend on uncertain rides, which adds stress and unpredictability to my days.





I’m hoping to raise enough to get a safer car so I can regain my independence and stability. Having reliable transportation would make a huge difference, allowing me to get to work on time, take care of my responsibilities, and just feel more secure. Any support you can give would mean the world to me and help me get back on my feet. Thank you so much for reading and considering a donation.











