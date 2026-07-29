Assistance to build a house

Hello Everyone,

I am reaching out to you today with a humble request and a heart full of hope. My name is Lakshan Sandaruwan, and I live in Kaduwela, Sri Lanka. I am starting this fundraising campaign to build a safe, permanent, and secure home for my family.

Currently, our living condition is very difficult and unsafe. Our biggest struggle is the roof; it leaks severely whenever it rains, leaving us with no dry or safe space inside our own home. With the current economic situation and my limited income, managed to clear the land and do the basic preparations, but completing the construction on my own has become an impossible task. It is my ultimate dream to provide a safe roof over my family's head where we don’t have to worry about the next rainstorm.

How the Funds Will Be Used:

Every single donation to this campaign will go directly towards:

Buying basic building materials (bricks, cement, sand, and proper roofing materials).

Paying for labor costs to build the structure.

Setting up basic doors and windows for safety.

No donation is too small. Even a small contribution can buy a brick or a roofing sheet that brings us closer to our dream. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our story with your friends and family. Your shares and prayers mean the world to us.

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support.

With gratitude,

Lakshan Sandaruwan & Family