Assistance needed is all.

Life’s been teaching me it’s so many interruptions, emergencies and distractions.





I was released from prison some time ago and I’ve been keeping afloat. I’ve been working when I can find work. Rather I was in a struggle or just maintaining I haven’t lost focus in my plans.

with the car struggles, coach surfing and all I’ve been maintaining a smile not trying to miss a beat.





Involved patiently in maintaining healthy relationships with my village and investing my time and money in to the infrastructure of my platform. I will be giving spotlight to real people, real businesses, and real culture, Turning overlooked talent into recognized brands through media, storytelling, and opportunity.





I need not fall behind. Bills are on me, I didn’t get to file taxes yet. I’m invested in recovery, redemption and helping where I can.